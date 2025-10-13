Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Depeche Mode: M
There’s a limited showing of Depeche Mode: M coming to you! Depeche Mode is having special, limited showings of their movie “M” and Xtreme Radio wants to send you! Don’t…
Depeche Mode is having special, limited showings of their movie "M" and Xtreme Radio wants to send you! Don't miss the chance to see the real, raw footage of one of your favorite bands in theatres!
This week, we're giving you the chance to Pick Pauly's Pockets for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Depeche Mode: M, happening at select theatres from October 28 - 30, 2025.
Make sure to tune in with Pauly each day at 5pm to listen for the keyword, then you'll have until 6pm to get the keyword entered below!
Enter Keyword Here
- Dates of Contests: 10/13 - 10/17
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 7pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description:two (2) tickets to Depech Mode: M
- Prize value: $30
- Prize provided by: Tim Cannon
