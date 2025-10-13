Queen Crowned the U.K.’s Most Played Rock Band of the 21st Century

Congratulations are in order for classic rockers Queen. The legendary group has been crowned the U.K.'s most played rock act of the 21st century by the music rights organization PPL.

"Queen have amassed over 400 million seconds of radio and TV airplay, the equivalent of 12.5 years of continuous play this century, with their most played track being 'A Kind Of Magic,'" the PPL states of the honor.

Brian May of Queen Thanks Listeners

Of the news, Queen guitarist Brian May said, "Astounding news," adding, "bearing in mind that most of Queen's major works were done in the 20th century, it's amazing to top a 21st century list. Big thanks to all our fans."

Queen's most played song of the 21st century is "A Kind of Magic," the title track of their 1986 album. Of course, they have a huge collection of other hits, including "I Want To Break Free," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Radio Ga-Ga" and "Somebody to Love."

The tally of the best-selling music was released in celebration of the U.K.'s National Album Day, which takes place on Oct. 18. The annual event, now in its eighth year, is organized by the BPI and ERA in partnership with BBC Radio 2. This year, PPL says that rock is taking center stage for National Album Day, and "record labels are releasing 60 limited edition albums for music fans and collectors." Other artists who made the tally include David Bowie, with U2, Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones and The Police.

PPL licenses recorded music for use on UK radio and television, and in public spaces such as bars, restaurants and gyms. They put together the findings "using extensive airplay reporting data from radio and TV broadcasters across the country."