Rock Hall Ceremony to Go Live on Disney+ With Big-Name Stars

For the first time, music fans can watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show live. The 40th annual event will stream on Disney+ from LA's Peacock Theater on Nov. 8. Stars like Elton John, Iggy Pop, Olivia Rodrigo, Missy Elliott, Questlove, Flea, and Doja Cat will take the stage.

ABC plans a highlight show on Jan. 1, 2026. Viewers who miss the broadcast can catch it on Hulu starting the next day. The 2025 class brings fresh blood to the Hall. Bad Company, Maná, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes will join the ranks. Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will also earn spots for their musical impact. An all-star cast will honor these music giants. The surviving members of Bad Company said they were excited about their upcoming induction. It was mostly driven by fan efforts, and Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, and Simon Kirke will participate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Sykes, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation leader, said, "Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers."

Producer Thom Bell and studio wizards Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye will win Musical Excellence Awards. Music exec Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Starting on October 31, visitors to the Cleveland Museum can see fresh exhibits. Treasures include Cyndi Lauper's original "Time After Time" lyrics, The White Stripes' "Icky Thump" outfits, and Andre 3000's wild "Hey Ya" costume.