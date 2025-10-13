The Pretty Reckless Announces ‘Pretty Reckless Christmas’ Project, Featuring Taylor Momsen’s Holiday Nostalgia

A new holiday EP titled "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas" hits digital stores on Oct. 31. Physical copies will be in stores on Nov. 14 through Fearless Records.

The band puts a hard-rock spin on "Where Are You Christmas," from the 2000 movie "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." Four new holiday songs round out the EP, each with the band's raw, edgy sound.

"Revisiting 'Where Are You Christmas' 25 years later feels like coming home to a part of myself I hadn't seen in a long time," Momsen said, as reported by Kerrang. "I was just a child when I first sang it, and I never could've imagined the way the song, and the film, would stay with people for so long and unknowingly shape my career path as an adult."

Momsen transforms the gentle ballad into a thundering rock anthem while keeping its core meaning intact. "Recording it now, with all the life I've lived in between, I hear it through a different lens... but the heart of it is the same. It's about wonder, hope, and holding on to the magic — something I think we all need more than ever," Momsen added.

They released "For I Am Death" in August, which was their first track in three years. They've also added their touch to an upcoming Bad Company tribute album, set for release on Oct. 24.

Taylor Momsen, Ben Phillips, Mark Damon, and Jamie Perkins have made music as The Pretty Reckless since 2009. Their 2021 record, "Death By Rock And Roll," topped several Billboard charts.