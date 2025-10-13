ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: October 13

On this day in rock history, we celebrate the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first-ever show, milestone moments in the careers of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, and a couple of…

Dan Teodorescu
Sammy Hagar performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day in rock history, we celebrate the Jimi Hendrix Experience's first-ever show, milestone moments in the careers of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, and a couple of famous birthdays. These are the most important rock-related events that happened on Oct. 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 13 was a significant day in the careers of some of the biggest names in rock. Here are the milestone events that took place on this day:

  • 1963: The Beatles made their first appearance on the U.K. show Sunday Night at the London Palladium. Broadcast live, their appearance was watched by over 15 million people across the country, which played a huge role in the band's journey to superstardom.
  • 1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their first-ever show at the Novelty cinema in Evreux, France. The band opened for the French singer Johnny Hallyday and played a total of four shows in France before touring the U.K.
  • 1973: The Rolling Stones' album Goats Head Soup hit No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, where it spent a total of four weeks. It also reached the top spot in several other countries, propelled by the hit single "Angie."

Cultural Milestones

Rock's cultural landscape is a huge part of its timeless appeal. These are the most notable cultural moments from Oct. 13:

  • 1941: Paul Simon was born in Newark, New Jersey. He shot to stardom as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, alongside Art Garfunkel, and later had a similarly successful solo career.
  • 1947: Sammy Hagar was born in Salinas, California. Although he's now known mainly as Van Halen's frontman from the mid-'80s to the mid-'90s, he was also in several other bands and enjoyed success as a solo artist.
  • 2016: Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." He was the first songwriter to ever win the award.

From glorious beginnings to prestigious awards, many of rock's most famous and talented heroes have something to celebrate on Oct. 13. Visit us again tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history.

Jimi HendrixPaul SimonSammy Hagar
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Iggy Pop on the left and Elton John on the right.
MusicRock Hall Ceremony to Go Live on Disney+ With Big-Name StarsLaura Adkins
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Says New Album in the Works, Release Date Not Yet KnownLaura Adkins
Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless performs during a stop of the Power Up tour at Allegiant Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThe Pretty Reckless Announces ‘Pretty Reckless Christmas’ Project, Featuring Taylor Momsen’s Holiday NostalgiaDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect