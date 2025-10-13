This Day in Rock History: October 13

On this day in rock history, we celebrate the Jimi Hendrix Experience's first-ever show, milestone moments in the careers of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, and a couple of famous birthdays. These are the most important rock-related events that happened on Oct. 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 13 was a significant day in the careers of some of the biggest names in rock. Here are the milestone events that took place on this day:

1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their first-ever show at the Novelty cinema in Evreux, France. The band opened for the French singer Johnny Hallyday and played a total of four shows in France before touring the U.K.

1973: The Rolling Stones' album Goats Head Soup hit No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, where it spent a total of four weeks. It also reached the top spot in several other countries, propelled by the hit single "Angie."

Cultural Milestones

1947: Sammy Hagar was born in Salinas, California. Although he's now known mainly as Van Halen's frontman from the mid-'80s to the mid-'90s, he was also in several other bands and enjoyed success as a solo artist.

2016: Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." He was the first songwriter to ever win the award.