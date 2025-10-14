ContestsEvents
Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Launches Scholarship to Empower Music Students

Laura Adkins
Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith donated $160,000 to the University of Minnesota's School of Music. His gift started the Curtis and Joan Smith Scholarship. Each year, it will give $10,000 to students chasing their music dreams. 

Smith picked this school because his mom and dad both attended. Curtis got his degree in 1957, and Joan received hers in 1948. "My father passed in 2001, but my mother is 98 years old; she couldn't be here, but she's excited," Smith said, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

According to KARE 11, Smith said, "Music is fun and it's a healer. It's so many great things... If you're passionate about it and you love it, you're going to want to do it. So we're just here to help." The Chad Smith Foundation started in August. Lewis Smith, Chad's nephew, helps run it, and he picked this as their first big push. 

The scholarship program will award its first recipients next fall. Patrick Warfield, the director of the School of Music, sees big things ahead. "This scholarship will make it possible for many more students to come to the University of Minnesota and actually pursue their dreams," he said.

To mark the big day, Smith played his drums at a lunch to raise more cash. Then, he performed at a big football game's halftime show, where he jammed with Skwirl, the school's rock group. They played two Chili Peppers hits, "Californication" and "Can't Stop." You can visit the School of Music's website to apply for this scholarship and many others.

Chad SmithRed Hot Chili Peppers
Laura AdkinsWriter
