Clark County Gives Green Light for Las Vegas Sphere to Bump Up Noise Levels Through 2027

The Board of Clark County Commissioners has given a conditional increase to allowable noise levels for the Sphere, allowing the venue's noise to exceed 85 decibels at the property line on a limited basis, up to a maximum of 12 days per calendar year. The ordinance was adopted in response to residents' concerns about the venue's sound levels and includes conditions and restrictions on the venue's operations to limit disturbances.

In 2024, Clark County granted the Sphere permission to increase its noise levels; however, the venue's operators were required to return to the Commission one year later to review the previous year's activity and assess any potential violations of the permit conditions.

"They don't turn it off whatsoever; you can hear absolutely everything. I hear the Hotel California song all night long sometimes at one or two in the morning," Blanca Campbell, who lives at The Highline Apartments, told 8 News Now in early September.

Under the approved conditions, the Sphere is permitted to operate at increased sound levels between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., with an extension to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve. County officials confirmed there have been no recent violations or formal complaints related to the venue's noise activity.

As part of the new stipulations, the Sphere must notify nearby residents and the management teams at Park Towers and Meridian before any event expected to surpass the standard noise threshold. Notifications were previously issued ahead of events such as UFC 306 and the XO Student Design Challenge.