ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Clark County Gives Green Light for Las Vegas Sphere to Bump Up Noise Levels Through 2027

The Board of Clark County Commissioners has given a conditional increase to allowable noise levels for the Sphere, allowing the venue’s noise to exceed 85 decibels at the property line…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of Sphere during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Board of Clark County Commissioners has given a conditional increase to allowable noise levels for the Sphere, allowing the venue's noise to exceed 85 decibels at the property line on a limited basis, up to a maximum of 12 days per calendar year. The ordinance was adopted in response to residents' concerns about the venue's sound levels and includes conditions and restrictions on the venue's operations to limit disturbances.

In 2024, Clark County granted the Sphere permission to increase its noise levels; however, the venue's operators were required to return to the Commission one year later to review the previous year's activity and assess any potential violations of the permit conditions.

"They don't turn it off whatsoever; you can hear absolutely everything. I hear the Hotel California song all night long sometimes at one or two in the morning," Blanca Campbell, who lives at The Highline Apartments, told 8 News Now in early September.

Under the approved conditions, the Sphere is permitted to operate at increased sound levels between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., with an extension to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve. County officials confirmed there have been no recent violations or formal complaints related to the venue's noise activity.

As part of the new stipulations, the Sphere must notify nearby residents and the management teams at Park Towers and Meridian before any event expected to surpass the standard noise threshold. Notifications were previously issued ahead of events such as UFC 306 and the XO Student Design Challenge.

The current approval will remain in effect until Sept. 4, 2027, after which the Clark County Commission will review the conditions and determine whether to extend or revise the policy.

Las Vegas Sphere
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Closeup image of a man and a woman clinking white coffee mugs in cafe
Local NewsSpooky Coffee Shop Opens on Paradise Road, Brings Scary Drinks to Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) The High Roller at The Linq Promenade, Harrah's Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Sphere, lit up as a jack-o'-lantern, and The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas are shown on the Las Vegas Strip on October 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Rolls Out Over 20 Halloween Events Around Town This OctoberJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: mgk speaks onstage at The Drop: mgk at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Local NewsMachine Gun Kelly Opens 27 Club Coffee Pop-Up at Las Vegas Music FestivalJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect