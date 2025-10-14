Ghost Singer Tobias Forge Shows Up Without Mask for Performance with Swedish Star Lars Winnerbäck

Ghost's frontman, Tobias Forge, made waves at the SAAB Arena in Linköping, Sweden, on October 10 by ditching his trademark mask. He stepped onto the stage to perform alongside Swedish star Lars Winnerbäck.

Forge played guitar and sang backup for Winnerbäck's song "Dunkla Rum." The new look marked a significant shift from the spooky outfits that define Ghost's shows. Fans caught a rare glimpse of the man behind the mask.

"It did make life easier," said Forge about performing without a mask, according to Louder Sound. "Before that, we had to put in a lot of extra effort in order for me to not be visible. It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings."

The show follows Ghost's sixth album, Skeletá, which dropped in April. The band also plans on embarking on a major North American tour next year.

The Skeletour kicks off January 21 at Orlando's Kia Center. Twenty cities will host the band, from Montreal's Bell Centre to Vancouver's Rogers Arena. The final show lands at Inglewood's Intuit Dome on February 23.

Ghost also marks ten years since Meliora with a special vinyl release on October 17. This reissue includes the classic tracks plus five new ones, pressed in seven color options. Each copy includes a Papa III Mummy Dust buck.