How to Keep Up With Formula 1 Construction & Delays

Key streets near the Strip are closed off while crews get ready for the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with closures lasting through Christmas Eve. The intersection at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Kick Sauber C44 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Key streets near the Strip are closed off while crews get ready for the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with closures lasting through Christmas Eve. The intersection at Koval Lane and Flamingo Road stays closed 24/7 until 9 p.m. Friday.

"It's much harder to get from point A to point B," said Dom Turner, a Strip security worker, to KTNV Channel 13.

Construction teams are working nights on Las Vegas Boulevard, while other crews fix up Koval Lane and Harman Avenue. Their main job? Putting up a temporary bridge where cars go over Flamingo Road.

City officials say to expect longer travel times - you'll need about 20 to 30 extra minutes. Right now, the Grand Prix Plaza stands empty as workers get the area ready for next November's big race, happening the 20th through 22nd.

Need updates? Text F1LV to 31996. You can easily check road closures and detours on F1's website and mobile app.

"I might avoid certain areas in and out," said Eric Bewley. Traffic experts agree with his approach, suggesting drivers steer clear of these areas when possible.

Officials remind locals to watch for weekly updates and social media posts. These updates help drivers avoid the traffic headaches during construction.

