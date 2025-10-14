ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Rolls Out Over 20 Halloween Events Around Town This October

In October, Las Vegas transforms into a Halloween hotspot with things to do for families, adrenaline junkies, and festival lovers. Highlights include HallOVeen at the Magical Forest. The 2.5-acre Halloween-themed…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) The High Roller at The Linq Promenade, Harrah's Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Sphere, lit up as a jack-o'-lantern, and The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas are shown on the Las Vegas Strip on October 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In October, Las Vegas transforms into a Halloween hotspot with things to do for families, adrenaline junkies, and festival lovers. Highlights include HallOVeen at the Magical Forest. The 2.5-acre Halloween-themed amusement park features decorated trees, jack-o-lanterns, friendly witches, ghosts, rides, trick-or-treat stations, and carnival games. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

Boo at the Zoo offers seasonal entertainment with animal encounters. The Asteroid M Halloween Block Party includes live music and costume contests. Monster Mash on Main is a trick-or-treating and live entertainment jam. Additional options include a list of slow scares at attractions, including Desert of Screams, Hotel Fear, and 31 Screams Haunted House, for the spooky thrill. Haunt the Wetlands and Haunted Harvest combine nature and Halloween fun into family favorite outdoor picks.

An atmosphere full of cheer with holiday markets and a range of dining, along with a Beer Garden on select evenings. Skellington's Spooktacular in Tivoli Village provides additional entertainment with themed and Halloween movies. Halloween movie events include the Wake horror movie celebration and Spooktacular Night at Downtown Container Park, which also has a cinematic aspect.

Libraries across the city host family-friendly Halloween programs, including storytimes, crafts, costume parties, and trunk-or-treat events. Other seasonal favorites include the Moapa Valley Cornmaze's haunted maze, the Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, and several local pumpkin patches with photo opportunities and children's activities.

Most events run from early October through Nov. 2, with specific hours and ticketing details available online. Participants should dress for the outdoor weather, as Las Vegas recognizes the spooky season with activities to enjoy for guests of all ages.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
