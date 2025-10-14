Las Vegas Rolls Out Over 20 Halloween Events Around Town This October

In October, Las Vegas transforms into a Halloween hotspot with things to do for families, adrenaline junkies, and festival lovers. Highlights include HallOVeen at the Magical Forest. The 2.5-acre Halloween-themed amusement park features decorated trees, jack-o-lanterns, friendly witches, ghosts, rides, trick-or-treat stations, and carnival games. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

An atmosphere full of cheer with holiday markets and a range of dining, along with a Beer Garden on select evenings. Skellington's Spooktacular in Tivoli Village provides additional entertainment with themed and Halloween movies. Halloween movie events include the Wake horror movie celebration and Spooktacular Night at Downtown Container Park, which also has a cinematic aspect.

Libraries across the city host family-friendly Halloween programs, including storytimes, crafts, costume parties, and trunk-or-treat events. Other seasonal favorites include the Moapa Valley Cornmaze's haunted maze, the Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, and several local pumpkin patches with photo opportunities and children's activities.