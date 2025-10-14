ContestsEvents
Machine Gun Kelly Opens 27 Club Coffee Pop-Up at Las Vegas Music Festival

Machine Gun Kelly will host a pop-up for his Cleveland-based coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee, during the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas. The pop-up will run…

Machine Gun Kelly will host a pop-up for his Cleveland-based coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee, during the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas. The pop-up will run from Oct. 17 through Oct. 19 at Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila in Chinatown, located at 3879 Spring Mountain Road.

Named after the group of influential musicians who died at the age of 27, 27 Club Coffee is known for its rock-inspired atmosphere and creative menu. The Las Vegas pop-up is designed to engage festival-goers with activations consistent with a blend of music and culture that differentiates the shop.

Over the three days, the pop-up will feature coffee, cocktails, food, and special merchandise drops. Guests can take part in special events, including a kickoff party and an afterparty connected to the When We Were Young festival.

Additional details about shop hours and event activities are available on the 27 Club Coffee website.

