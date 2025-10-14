M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad Returns with Free Candy Refills Nationwide

When candy bowls go empty this Halloween, M&M's is coming to the rescue with free refills starting 5 p.m. on October 31 through their Halloween Rescue Squad.

"Nothing is scarier than an empty candy bowl on Halloween night, but M&M'S has your back if you run out — so you can keep the FUN and celebrations going," said Tim LeBel, president of sales and chief Halloween officer at Mars Wrigley North America, to PRNewswire.

The service was created after research showed half of candy-givers worry about running out. Not surprisingly, almost 90% confess to eating treats meant for trick-or-treaters before Halloween even starts.

Starting October 10 at 10 a.m. ET, people can head to MMS.com/rescue-squad to get free "Treat & Greet" packages. Each bundle comes with a shirt, bowl, and candy supply while they last.

Since Halloween falls on Friday in 2025, candy supplies will be boosted to handle weekend crowds. Extra candy will help keep neighborhood celebrations going longer.

By partnering with Gopuff, candy can now reach more homes that need it. This is different from previous years when deliveries started later at 3 p.m. and only went to certain areas.

Previous events had spooky phone booths that scared visitors with ghost voices and moving hands while giving out candy. Special flavors, like Campfire S'mores, added something new to their Halloween lineup.

Even with chocolate prices going up, M&M's keeps offering this free service. They've been making Halloween special for eight decades during their busiest season.

They track candy supplies in real-time and stay in touch with drivers to keep everything running smoothly on Halloween night. Quick deliveries help make sure homes get candy when trick-or-treating is busiest.