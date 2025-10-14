ContestsEvents
Shinedown Debuts New Song During Historic Grand Ole Opry Performance

Rock band Shinedown made their first Grand Ole Opry appearance on October 10. The band stunned the crowd with "Searchlight," their latest track, as part of a powerful, three-song set.

Carrie Underwood stepped up to welcome the band. She said that she saw them in 2004, when she was a college student, and she's been a big fan ever since. Jenn Tressler of Opry Entertainment Group emphasized the band's crossover appeal, noting that their themes of inspiration and hope resonate with country and rock audiences.

The night started with "A Symptom of Being Human." Next came "Three Six Five." Then, the magic struck with "Searchlight." Brent Smith's voice was raw with emotion, and the crowd shot to their feet, thundering with applause. According to The Tennessean, guitarist Zach Myers said, "The Opry to me is way ahead of Madison Square Garden because every weekend as a child was spent listening to the Grand Ole Opry or watching it on TV with my grandmother." 

Shinedown had a very successful year. Their track, "Killing Fields," shot to the top spot on the Active Rock Mediabase chart, and it was their 23rd time at No. 1. "Three Six Five" at Alternative radio and "Dance, Kid, Dance" at Active Rock were chart-toppers as well. "Three Six Five" broke barriers. It cracked the Top 20 at Top 40 Radio, and it grabbed spot 16 at Active Rock. No other rock act has matched the band's presence on Top 40 charts.

During their packed arena shows, Smith hinted at what's next: their eighth studio album. The release date is still under wraps. Winter will bring more music. The band will join the 2025 Jingle Ball Tour, making stops in Fort Worth on December 2, Rosemont on December 8, Detroit on December 9, and Washington, D.C. on December 16.

