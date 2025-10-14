ContestsEvents
Spooky Coffee Shop Opens on Paradise Road, Brings Scary Drinks to Las Vegas

Jennifer Eggleston
Closeup image of a man and a woman clinking white coffee mugs in cafe
Getty Royalty Free

A horror-themed coffee spot just opened its doors at 4480 Paradise Road. Horror Vibes Coffee, fresh off its California success, now serves up scares and caffeine daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in their 1,500-square-foot location.

The North Hollywood transplant, owned by Omaira and Reshad Mahan, turns coffee drinking into a scary experience. Inside, Phil Borque's dark wall art brings horror classics to life, while blood-splattered restrooms and a scary Human Centipede-styled window greet customers.

"We created it to be a welcoming space for outcasts and alternative people to express themselves freely," said Omaira Mahan to Las Vegas Weekly.

Stumptown Coffee serves as the foundation for their scary drinks. Customers can try a blood-red Carrie White Mocha, a spooky Call of Cthulh-ube matcha latte, or the dark Slasher Cola - which blends cola, espresso, vanilla, and cream into a haunting mix.

Through scary connections with horror icons, the shop built its following. My Chemical Romance, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and David Dastmalchian are among their famous fans.

The shop stays busy with scary events. They've hosted Adventuredome's Fear Zone cast and done movie promotions with Brenden Theatres. When horror movies premiere in town, Horror Vibes keeps the coffee flowing.

Adding to the city's spooky side, ghost tours now run through Las Vegas streets. Tour guide Danielle Nicole takes curious visitors down Fremont Street with her company Vegas Afterlife, visiting haunted places like Primm's Whiskey Pete's and the old Pioneer Saloon in Jean.

With twenty years of ghost hunting experience, Nicole shares historical stories while using special gear to detect supernatural activity at each stop.

FoodHalloweenLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
