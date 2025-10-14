This Day in Rock History: October 14

Oct. 14 has seen plenty of important moment for rock fans, from The Everly Brothers' early rock and roll success to Iron Maiden and KISS releasing amazing live recordings and Motley Crue topping the albums chart. Here are just some of the notable events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Huge names such as Michael Jackson and The Everly Brothers enjoyed big breaks on Oct. 14:

1957: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inaugural-class inductees The Everly Brothers got their first-ever U.S. No. 1 hit with "Wake Up Little Susie." The single also spent seven weeks at the top of Billboard's Country chart.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inaugural-class inductees The Everly Brothers got their first-ever U.S. No. 1 hit with "Wake Up Little Susie." The single also spent seven weeks at the top of Billboard's Country chart. 1972: Michael Jackson landed his first-ever solo No. 1 hit when his single "Ben" climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song appeared on his second solo album of the same name.

Michael Jackson landed his first-ever solo No. 1 hit when his single "Ben" climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song appeared on his second solo album of the same name. 1989: Motley Crue's fifth studio album, Dr. Feelgood, reached No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, where it spent two weeks. It remains the band's only No. 1 album, and it went on to sell over 6 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 14 is also the anniversary of some legendary album releases:

1977: David Bowie released his 12th album, Heroes, via RCA Records. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and the title single is one of Bowie's most popular songs.

David Bowie released his 12th album, Heroes, via RCA Records. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and the title single is one of Bowie's most popular songs. 1977: On the same day of the same year, KISS released their Alive II live album through Casablanca Records. One of the band's highest-selling records, it was their first to receive double Platinum certification.

On the same day of the same year, KISS released their Alive II live album through Casablanca Records. One of the band's highest-selling records, it was their first to receive double Platinum certification. 1985: Iron Maiden released their album Live After Death, which included live recordings from the band's World Slavery tour. It's widely regarded as one of the best live albums of all time, and it achieved Platinum status in both the U.S. and Canada.