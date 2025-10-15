Italian-American Heritage Month Celebrates Culture, Community, and Generational Traditions

ContestsEvents
ALBA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 09: Chef Fulvio Siccardi attends his traditional Italian fresh pasta showcooking during the International Alba White Truffle Fair November 09, 2019 in Alba, Italy.
(Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images for Ente Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo Bianco d' Alba)

October is National Italian-American Heritage Month, a nationwide celebration of the contributions, customs, and culture of those Americans of Italian descent. Through a range of events, including parades, festivals, concerts, cooking demonstrations, and educational programming, the month features the importance of the Italian cultural heritage in American life and the significance of embracing diversity and preserving culture.

A highlight of the month will take place this Saturday as Buffalo, New York, hosts the 21st annual Italian Heritage Parade. The event is the culmination of the observance of Italian-American pride, community, and spirit through the music, food, and ritual of Italian heritage.

"Events like this are important to continue going down from one generation to another, to continue the traditions and continue the history of people knowing the history of their culture," Caruso said. "I think it's vitally important. And, you know, we're all together as Americans, but there's a uniqueness among the heritage that we have."

The contributions that Italian-Americans have made to the arts, science, entertainment, and public service are part of what defines our national identity. Joe DiMaggio, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett. Enrico Fermi, an Italian-American scientist who did significant work in nuclear physics and laid a lot of groundwork for modern science, stands as an outstanding representative. Fiorello La Guardia, a former mayor of New York, and John Basilone, a hero of World War II, reflect a long history of Italian-American service and heroism.

Italian cuisine has also changed how Americans eat. Pizza, spaghetti, and gelato became favorite meals from the traditions of immigrants to the United States. The Feast of San Gennaro is held in Las Vegas. Here, visitors can enjoy all things Italian with thousands of people gathering to experience foods made in the native tradition, entertainment, and exhibits to show the customs. The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada is dedicated to promoting Italian culture with events like bocce tournaments, live music, dining, socializing, and more to strengthen connections with Italian culture.

Today, more than 17 million Americans trace their roots to Italy, primarily descendants of immigrants from Southern Italy and Sicily who arrived between the 19th and early 20th centuries. Their enduring values — family, faith, and community — remain central to Italian-American identity.

Las Vegas
