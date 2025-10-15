Las Vegas Restaurant Week Brings in $400K for Three Square Food Bank as Federal Support Drops

Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2025 has raised more than $400,000 for Three Square Food Bank, providing the equivalent of 1.2 million meals to food-insecure residents across Southern Nevada. The annual event ran from June 2 - 20, and included over 250 restaurants offering special menus, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the local hunger relief effort. This year's total surpasses last year's by approximately $22,000 and drew support from more than 64,000 diners.

The milestone comes as Three Square faces growing challenges. Requests for food assistance have continued to increase. Agency partners have reported an increasing number of residents seeking food assistance, and even with all of these changes, there seems to be an increased need for assistance and ultimately, food. The recent passing of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" instituted further requirements on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and transferred costs to the states, putting more strain on local food support services.

Federal changes have also reduced available aid. Three Square has reported financial strain due to the cancellation of USDA grants and a 1.5 million-pound reduction in food supplies earlier this year. These factors, compounded by increased costs of living, have made food insecurity worse across Southern Nevada.

According to the latest data from "Map the Meal Gap," food insecurity affects 16% of residents in Clark County and is even higher in urban Nye (18.3%) and Esmeralda counties (21.9%). Las Vegas Restaurant Week has been feeding the needy for nearly 15 years since 2007. This program has served over 10 million meals as well, underscoring its role as a community supporter.