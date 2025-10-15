ContestsEvents
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Gods of Rock N Roll’ Lands in Top 5 on Billboard Chart, Vinyl Coming this November

Dan Teodorescu
Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on August 08, 2022 on the Birmingham, England.
"Gods of Rock N Roll," the newest track from Ozzy Osbourne, has shot to #5 on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales Chart. This final studio recording from the metal icon has also made waves across other major charts.

With Steve Stevens on guitar and Fred Coury leading a 57-piece orchestra, the single has claimed the #7 spot on Mediabase Active Rock and #8 on Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay. 

A fresh documentary called Ozzy: No Escape From Now streams on Paramount+. Fans can see Ozzy and Billy Morrison creating the track in the studio, catching every grunt, laugh, and breakthrough moment.

Fans can mark their calendars for Nov. 28. That's when TLG|ZOID, Billy Morisson's label, will release a special double A-side picture disc. Side one includes two versions of "Gods of Rock N Roll," one with a full orchestra and a stripped-down version. The other side includes three versions of "Crack Cocaine," the collaboration between Ozzy and Morrison.

Fans who can't wait for the vinyl version can stream "Gods of Rock N Roll" now on all major platforms. 

