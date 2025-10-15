ContestsEvents
The Pixies Announce 40th Anniversary World Tour

The Pixies will storm stages worldwide in 2026, marking 40 years since their start. The band just unveiled their Pixies 40 — World Tour, set to blast off in May….

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Joey Santiago, Black Francis, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin of the Pixies perform in concert at Rooftop At Pier 17 on August 21, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Since their Boston beginnings in 1987, the band has kept its raw edge. Black Francis still wails on vocals, Joey Santiago shreds guitar, and David Lovering pounds drums. Emma Richardson's thundering bass completes the mix.

Fans can expect a wild ride through time at these shows. The setlist will showcase hits like "Where Is My Mind?" and "Here Comes Your Man," celebrating these musicians' musical influence and legacy.

Their music started with a gritty 1987 release, Come on Pilgrim. After an 11-year split that started in 1993 and ended in 2004, the group created five new records. The streak started with Indie Cindy, rolled through Head Carrier, Beneath the Eyrie, and Doggerel, before ending with their latest sonic attack from 2024, The Night the Zombies Came.

The tour kicks off with a bang at Lisbon, Portugal's NOS Alive Festival from July 9 to 11, 2026. They'll shake the Heineken Stage and perform with other acts like Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Florence + The Machine. On Facebook, the band wrote, "NOS Alive, see you in July!"

The Pixies are a popular band that's renowned worldwide, and they continue to influence the music scene. You can purchase tickets and see the dates for upcoming shows on The Pixies' website.

The Pixies
Laura AdkinsWriter
