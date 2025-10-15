ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: October 15

Dan Teodorescu
British 1960's rock band the Beatles holding their MBEs after an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London
Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Oct. 15 is a pivotal day in rock history, as we celebrate career-defining moments for titans such as The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. It's also the anniversary of notable record releases by AC/DC and Fleetwood Mac.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some huge industry names kicked off their careers on this day, which also saw the recording of a song that contributed to the birth of the genre:

  • 1956: Little Richard recorded "Good Golly, Miss Molly" in New Orleans, Louisiana, at J&M Studio. The song immediately became a rock 'n' roll standard and has been covered by hundreds of artists since, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Bruce Springsteen.
  • 1960: The Beatles, consisting of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and their soon-to-be drummer Ringo Starr, made their first-ever recording as a band. As the backing group for Lu Walters, they covered the George Gershwin classic "Summertime."
  • 1965: Jimi Hendrix signed his first recording contract with P.P.X. Enterprises. It was to last three years, and Hendrix would receive 1% of all profits made from the sale of his recordings.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 15 is also the anniversary of some classic album and EP releases:

  • 1973: Fleetwood Mac released their eighth studio album, Mystery to Me. The record marked a pivotal moment in the group's transition from being a blues band to taking on a more pop-rock sound.
  • 1984: AC/DC released their '74 Jailbreak EP. It included five tracks that were previously only available in the band's native Australia, with four of those appearing on their debut album, High Voltage.

Oct. 15 was an important day for some of the biggest names in the industry, but it's been a treat for rock fans, too, with a few amazing records released to the public. Visit us again tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history.

