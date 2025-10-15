This Day in Rock History: October 15

Oct. 15 is a pivotal day in rock history, as we celebrate career-defining moments for titans such as The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. It's also the anniversary of notable record releases by AC/DC and Fleetwood Mac.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some huge industry names kicked off their careers on this day, which also saw the recording of a song that contributed to the birth of the genre:

1956: Little Richard recorded "Good Golly, Miss Molly" in New Orleans, Louisiana, at J&M Studio. The song immediately became a rock 'n' roll standard and has been covered by hundreds of artists since, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Bruce Springsteen.

1960: The Beatles, consisting of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and their soon-to-be drummer Ringo Starr, made their first-ever recording as a band. As the backing group for Lu Walters, they covered the George Gershwin classic "Summertime."

1965: Jimi Hendrix signed his first recording contract with P.P.X. Enterprises. It was to last three years, and Hendrix would receive 1% of all profits made from the sale of his recordings.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 15 is also the anniversary of some classic album and EP releases:

1973: Fleetwood Mac released their eighth studio album, Mystery to Me. The record marked a pivotal moment in the group's transition from being a blues band to taking on a more pop-rock sound.

1984: AC/DC released their '74 Jailbreak EP. It included five tracks that were previously only available in the band's native Australia, with four of those appearing on their debut album, High Voltage.