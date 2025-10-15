This Day in Sports History: October 15

There are plenty of sporting events this time of year, such as MLB postseason games, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some exciting college football games, the NASCAR Xfinity 500, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1 races. Oct. 15 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Continue reading to learn more about some of them.

Weaver was known as a fiery, umpire-baiting personality and a strategic genius whose managerial philosophy emphasized pitching, defense, and the three-run homer. Evert was known for having 18 Grand Slam titles, achieving an unmatched .900 career winning percentage in singles matches, and being the first player to win 1,000 singles matches. Frazier had a unique fashion sense and was renowned for leading the New York Knicks to two NBA championships in the 1970s and becoming the first NBA player with a signature shoe.