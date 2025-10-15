WNBA Champ Jackie Young to Dish Out Chicken at Las Vegas Strip Restaurant

Jackie Young, star guard for the Las Vegas Aces, marked her team's third WNBA championship by working a shift at Raising Cane's on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 14.

The celebration took place at the Raising Cane's located at 3791 S. Las Vegas Blvd., just north of Tropicana Avenue, where Young began her shift at 10 a.m. Fans gathered early to see her serve box combos and greet customers behind the counter, turning the event into a spirited community celebration.

The Las Vegas Aces won their third WNBA championship in four seasons after sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals, concluding an exceptional run throughout the playoffs. The series clincher in Game 4 was a 97-86 win, marking the Aces as two-time defending champions of the league.

Young was a primary contributor throughout the Finals, averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Her sustained level of play was critical to the Aces' success in the finals and reaffirmed her accolade as one of the league's best and most exciting two-way players.