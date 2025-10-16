ContestsEvents
Hard Rock’s $4.3 Billion Guitar Hotel Takes Shape on Las Vegas Strip

Construction of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Guitar Hotel Las Vegas is showing visible progress at the former Mirage site, indicating a major shift on the Strip….

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 24: The guitar-shaped 400-foot-tall Hard Rock Hotel is seen as it is under construction on May 24, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. The 638-room hotel is part of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood complex and is scheduled to open on October 24.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Construction of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Guitar Hotel Las Vegas is showing visible progress at the former Mirage site, indicating a major shift on the Strip. After the 'Mirage Volcano Lagoon setting' was demolished in July 2024, workers have been continuously installing window panes and working on the structure of the 660-foot guitar-shaped tower since then, with concrete pours in early 2025.  The project remains on schedule for completion in the second half of 2027.

The $4.3 billion redevelopment, led by the Seminole Tribe of Florida — which acquired the site for $1.075 billion in late 2022 — marks the largest active construction effort on the Strip. The new resort will incorporate the Mirage's existing tri-tower structure into a fully remodeled property. Upon completion, the hotel is expected to feature approximately 3,675 rooms, 175,000 square feet of gaming space, and a variety of pools, spas, entertainment venues, dining, and retail options.

The most recent updates to the strategic plan include a new southerly pedestrian bridge toward Harrah's, and plans for a new northerly bridge will be introduced toward the Venetian. These updates are similar to continual enhancements to the project design and customer size. The 7% overall investment increase from the Seminole Tribe will continue supporting the improvement to the entertainment product, with a focus on increasing immersive experiences and product upgrades.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our construction, which began the day after closure. Hard Rock's development team and our construction partners have been working diligently since then, and the project remains on schedule to open (in the) early fourth quarter of 2027,” Hard Rock Las Vegas President Joe Lupo shared. “Of course, the opening date remains subject to a variety of market and economic factors, but we're very happy with the progress.”

“We continue to prioritize the quality of the overall product, including our amenities, new and exciting entertainment, and experiential opportunities for the Las Vegas visitors we intend to attract and retain,” he noted. “We look forward to announcing further details at appropriate junctures.”

Despite an 8% drop in Strip visitation and a 2% decline in gaming revenue during the second quarter of 2025, the project remains a symbol of long-term optimism for Las Vegas tourism and development.

