Queens of the Stone Age Dazzle with Atmospheric ‘Catacombs Tour’ Across North America

Queens of the Stone Age played New York's Beacon Theatre on October 10, starting their North American Catacombs Tour. Each stop pairs the band with local orchestras in old theaters.

The musicians created fresh versions of their songs for these special shows. "The end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour," the band wrote in a statement on X.

The show is split into three acts. In the first, Josh Homme stands alone with a work light. Act 2 brings added intensity, while Act 3 evolves into a high-energy rock show.

Released on June 13, their five-track EP Alive in the Catacombs shows off this new sound. String sections add new dimensions to songs like "Running Joke/Paper Machete" and "Kalopsia."

Next stops include Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre on November 8. The band then plays Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, LA's Dolby Theatre, Austin's Bass Concert Hall, and wraps at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.