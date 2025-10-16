Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 17-October 19

Las Vegas has a full lineup of events this weekend, featuring a powerful combination of music and entertainment. From the nostalgic When We Were Young Festival to the authentic reggae of Julian Marley & The Wailers, it's going to be a fantastic weekend of music events. Add the high-energy dance music of CRANKDAT, local festivals, and comedy to the mix, and this weekend is perfect for experiencing all the excitement Las Vegas has to offer.

When We Were Young Festival

What: Two days filled with musical energy

Two days filled with musical energy When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, and Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, gates open at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, and Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, gates open at 11 a.m. Where: Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $425

The When We Were Young Festival 2025 enlivens Las Vegas with a nostalgic surge of pop-punk and emo energy. Fans can immerse themselves in the dynamic performances of Panic! At The Disco, blink-182, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and The Offspring, along with other favorites, including All Time Low, The Used, Yellowcard, and Simple Plan. It's a celebration of the music that defined a generation, featuring sing-alongs, soaring guitars, and pure throwback energy. For anyone who experienced the Warped Tour era, this event is the ultimate comeback.

Final Show of 2025 Downtown Rocks — Julian Marley & the Wailers

What: Outdoor concert on Fremont Street

Outdoor concert on Fremont Street When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at 9 p.m. Where: 3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street

3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street Cost: Free

The 2025 Downtown Rocks concert series concludes this Saturday with Julian Marley & The Wailers performing on the iconic 3rd Street Stage for a finale that honors reggae royalty. They will deliver soulful instrumentation, emotional vocals, and unforgettable street-party energy beneath the lights of Fremont Street. The season finale will celebrate music, community, and rhythm with free admission and no barriers between the audience and the performers.

CRANKDAT

What: Ultimate high-energy dance party

Ultimate high-energy dance party When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., Las Vegas Cost: General Admission (18+) $58.08 and VIP (21+) $114.62

GET CRANKED 2.0 brings an electrifying night of bass-heavy energy to Downtown Las Vegas with CRANKDAT, showcasing his intense drops and high-energy beats. Combining dynamic live shows with his genre-defying sound, CRANKDAT transforms the room into a throbbing wave of lights, rhythm, and energy. GET CRANKED 2.0 is the perfect event for electronic dance music fans and party-goers alike to experience an unforgettable evening of sound, style, and sheer Las Vegas energy.

Other Events

Las Vegas lights up with creativity, compassion, and comedy this weekend. From literary inspiration to laughter-filled nights, the city offers something for every interest and mood: