Fall Out Boy Drops Muppet Christmas Carol Cover, Gets Ready for Album Anniversary
Fall Out Boy released their spin on "It Feels Like Christmas" from The Muppet Christmas Carol on Oct. 15, signaling an early start to the holiday season. The band is known for hits like "Sugar, We're Goin Down."
Lead vocalist Patrick Stump performed the song, first released in the 1992 film. The band infused the Dickens-inspired tune with their distinct rock edge.
On Instagram, Fall Out Boy wrote, "'Muppet's Christmas Carol' is possibly the greatest adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story. We always loved the music, and we had a blast getting to put our stamp on a version of it."
This festive release comes right before a major milestone. On Oct. 17, the band will unveil the 20th Anniversary Edition of From Under The Cork Tree. This fresh take includes the original tracks plus rare versions, remixes, and concert recordings never heard before. Music lovers can choose from a three-LP deluxe box, a two-CD deluxe box, or a super deluxe digital version on Fall Out Boy's website.
This isn't the band's first Disney project. They crafted "Immortals" for Big Hero 6, and Stump created music for Spidey & His Amazing Friends on Disney Jr.
The Muppet Christmas Carol marked a turning point for Jim Henson's creations. The Great Gonzo stepped into Charles Dickens' shoes, bringing the classic tale to life with fuzzy friends. Many artists have tackled Muppet songs. Weezer joined forces with Hayley Williams for "Rainbow Connection," and OK Go rocked the "Muppet Show Theme Song." My Morning Jacket, The Fray, and Alkaline Trio put their own twists on various Muppet tunes. In 2026, Disney's Hollywood Studios will redesign the Rock ‘n' Roller Coaster ride, replacing Aerosmith with The Muppets.