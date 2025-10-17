Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade

The winning Las Vegas Aces will celebrate their third WNBA title with a huge parade down the Strip on Friday, October 17, 2025. The event starts at 5 p.m.

The parade will begin at Tropicana Avenue, with players and team staff making their way north to Park Avenue before heading to Toshiba Plaza. Finals MVP A'ja Wilson, who scored an amazing 31 points to beat Phoenix Mercury, will head up the celebration.

Police will shut down southbound Strip lanes at 4 p.m., with roads staying closed until 7:30 p.m. Looking to avoid traffic? Skip Tropicana - use Harmon Avenue to get to I-15.

Can't make it in person? KTNV Channel 13 will show the whole thing live. Previous celebrations have drawn thousands of excited fans to the Strip.

For those going to the plaza, keep in mind: no backpacks, bags, coolers or chairs allowed. Signs must be smaller than 11-by-17 inches. Don't bring balls, anything throwable, or professional cameras with removable lenses.

The team started as the Utah Starzz in '97 before moving to Vegas in 2018 under new ownership. The team is now owned by Mark Davis, Carol Davis, and NFL great Tom Brady.