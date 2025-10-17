ContestsEvents
Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade

The winning Las Vegas Aces will celebrate their third WNBA title with a huge parade down the Strip on Friday, October 17, 2025. The event starts at 5 p.m. The…

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces holds up the championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 to win the championship. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The winning Las Vegas Aces will celebrate their third WNBA title with a huge parade down the Strip on Friday, October 17, 2025. The event starts at 5 p.m.

The parade will begin at Tropicana Avenue, with players and team staff making their way north to Park Avenue before heading to Toshiba Plaza. Finals MVP A'ja Wilson, who scored an amazing 31 points to beat Phoenix Mercury, will head up the celebration.

Police will shut down southbound Strip lanes at 4 p.m., with roads staying closed until 7:30 p.m. Looking to avoid traffic? Skip Tropicana - use Harmon Avenue to get to I-15.

Can't make it in person? KTNV Channel 13 will show the whole thing live. Previous celebrations have drawn thousands of excited fans to the Strip.

For those going to the plaza, keep in mind: no backpacks, bags, coolers or chairs allowed. Signs must be smaller than 11-by-17 inches. Don't bring balls, anything throwable, or professional cameras with removable lenses.

The team started as the Utah Starzz in '97 before moving to Vegas in 2018 under new ownership. The team is now owned by Mark Davis, Carol Davis, and NFL great Tom Brady.

This newest championship adds to their 2022 and 2023 wins, making it three titles in just four years - a streak that's gotten everyone's attention in the WNBA.

Las Vegas Aces
