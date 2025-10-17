New Freddie Mercury Book on the Way

Late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is obviously one of the most celebrated vocalists of not only his era but any era of rock music. Now, Mercury's lgendary lyrics will be the topic of a new book arriving in the fall of 2026.

The book, A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddy Mercury, will arrive from Harper Collins and offer "the definitive creative record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time," according to the book's official description. It will feature never-before-seen material that Mercury left his good friend Mary Austin when he passed away in 1991.

Late Queen Vocalist Freddie Mercury Getting a New Book

The books description adds that "behind the glamour lived a musician and lyricist talented beyond measure, and the creative force behind one of the most culturally significant and musically diverse bands the world has ever seen. When Freddie passed away in 1991, he left to his former fiancé and dearest friend, Mary Austin, not only his house and possessions, but also a creative archive spanning almost two decades."

So, the book will feature material from Mercury's notebooks, including some of his earliest works, doodles and songs that have were never recorded. According to the book's description, it will also pack in some alternative lyrics and abandoned verses to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and drafts of “Don’t Stop me Now.” Add to that some never-before-seen illustrated photos taken from Mercury's personal set.

"Accompanied by stories, memories, and anecdotes from his lifelong companion, and illustrated with photographs from Freddie’s personal collection, many of which have never been published before, A Life in Lyrics is the definitive creative record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time," the book's description concludes.