This Day in Rock History: October 17

Oct. 17 is a significant day for two of the biggest names in rock music: The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Read on to discover what they celebrate today, as well as other notable events that have occurred on this day in rock history.

Cultural Milestones

Some huge cultural moments happened in the rock world on this day that changed rock music forever. Some of those that most left their mark include:

Elvis Presley's movie, Jailhouse Rock, premiered in Memphis, Tennessee. It was released nationwide on Nov. 8 and went on to gross over $4 million. 1961: After having attended the same primary school for years, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met again by chance as young adults on a platform at Dartford Railway Station in England. Jagger was holding some albums, and Richards carried his guitar, which led them to chat about music. They discovered they shared a passion for American blues and country music, and a year later they formed a band called The Rolling Stones.

After having attended the same primary school for years, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met again by chance as young adults on a platform at Dartford Railway Station in England. Jagger was holding some albums, and Richards carried his guitar, which led them to chat about music. They discovered they shared a passion for American blues and country music, and a year later they formed a band called The Rolling Stones. 1962: The Beatles made their first-ever U.K. television appearance, performing on Granada Television's regional show, People and Places. They performed two songs, "Love Me Do" and "Some Other Guy."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 17 is also the anniversary of a few legendary albums from legendary bands and artists, such as the following:

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their fifth studio album, Street Survivors. Sadly, only three days later, an airplane carrying the band crashed on its way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, killing several people on board, including three band members. 1980: Dire Straits released their third studio album, Making Movies. It was a success and achieved Platinum status in the U.S., thanks to hit singles such as "Romeo and Juliet" and "Tunnel of Love."

Dire Straits released their third studio album, Making Movies. It was a success and achieved Platinum status in the U.S., thanks to hit singles such as "Romeo and Juliet" and "Tunnel of Love." 1980: Bruce Springsteen released his fifth studio album, The River. The goal was to reproduce the sound of his live shows, and it was a commercial success, selling 1.6 million copies in the U.S. by Christmas of that year.