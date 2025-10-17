Three Las Vegas Restaurants Land on Yelp’s Top 25 List as City’s Food Scene Grows

Las Vegas continues to shine in the culinary spotlight in 2025 because three ambassadors were included in Yelp's list of 25 best new restaurants in the country.

Leading the local lineup is Sgrizzi on Rainbow Boulevard, with a 4.5-star rating from 347 reviews and ranked fifth overall. The Guest House Las Vegas and Caramá also made the list, placing fourteenth and eighteenth, respectively, underscoring the city's growing influence in the national dining landscape.

The Rio hotel is exploring the potential return of its beloved Carnival World Buffet, which closed during the pandemic. Hotel representatives have indicated the strong interest from guests, along with positive feedback from guests, as significant factors in possibly bringing back the buffet. The hotel is currently running the Canteen Food Hall, which debuted in 2024; however, there have been discussions regarding the iconic buffet returning in some capacity.

Adding to the city's culinary buzz, 27 Club Coffee — founded by rapper Machine Gun Kelly — will host a pop-up event in Chinatown from Oct. 17 to 19. The temporary setup will feature coffee, cocktails, food, and exclusive merchandise, offering fans and food enthusiasts a unique weekend experience.

Not all establishments are expanding, however. The Cupcakery, a longtime Las Vegas bakery known for serving high-profile clients including Barack Obama, will close its final location by Jan. 31, 2026. Owners cited lease issues and increasing operating costs as the main reasons for the closure, marking the end of a two-decade local favorite.

Looking ahead, South Florida-based How Ya Dough'n Pizzeria is preparing to open its first Las Vegas location in November at the new BLVD retail complex near the Strip. The national dining scene also shines this year, with Dōgon in Washington, D.C., Celeste in Rhode Island, and Theodora in Brooklyn topping Yelp's 2025 list.