ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Three Las Vegas Restaurants Land on Yelp’s Top 25 List as City’s Food Scene Grows

Las Vegas continues to shine in the culinary spotlight in 2025 because three ambassadors were included in Yelp’s list of 25 best new restaurants in the country.  View this post…

Jennifer Eggleston
Chef's hand lifts up glass cloche from a plate with hot food and moving smoke at the restaurant. Exquisite dish, creative restaurant meal concept, haute couture food.
Getty Royalty Free

Las Vegas continues to shine in the culinary spotlight in 2025 because three ambassadors were included in Yelp's list of 25 best new restaurants in the country. 

Leading the local lineup is Sgrizzi on Rainbow Boulevard, with a 4.5-star rating from 347 reviews and ranked fifth overall. The Guest House Las Vegas and Caramá also made the list, placing fourteenth and eighteenth, respectively, underscoring the city's growing influence in the national dining landscape.

The Rio hotel is exploring the potential return of its beloved Carnival World Buffet, which closed during the pandemic. Hotel representatives have indicated the strong interest from guests, along with positive feedback from guests, as significant factors in possibly bringing back the buffet. The hotel is currently running the Canteen Food Hall, which debuted in 2024; however, there have been discussions regarding the iconic buffet returning in some capacity.

Adding to the city's culinary buzz, 27 Club Coffee — founded by rapper Machine Gun Kelly — will host a pop-up event in Chinatown from Oct. 17 to 19. The temporary setup will feature coffee, cocktails, food, and exclusive merchandise, offering fans and food enthusiasts a unique weekend experience.

Not all establishments are expanding, however. The Cupcakery, a longtime Las Vegas bakery known for serving high-profile clients including Barack Obama, will close its final location by Jan. 31, 2026. Owners cited lease issues and increasing operating costs as the main reasons for the closure, marking the end of a two-decade local favorite.

Looking ahead, South Florida-based How Ya Dough'n Pizzeria is preparing to open its first Las Vegas location in November at the new BLVD retail complex near the Strip. The national dining scene also shines this year, with Dōgon in Washington, D.C., Celeste in Rhode Island, and Theodora in Brooklyn topping Yelp's 2025 list.

Rounding out Las Vegas's fall food highlights, Sofia, a modern Italian concept from chefs Patrick Ochs and Abel Vuelens, will host a pop-up at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from Nov. 11 through 22, adding yet another layer of excitement to the city's evolving dining scene.

Las Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Pastry shop display window of delicatessen bakery store with variety of cupcakes.
Local NewsVegas Favorite The Cupcakery Shutting Down After 20 Years as Costs SoarJennifer Eggleston
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces holds up the championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 to win the championship. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Local NewsKnow Before You Go: Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Festivalgoers attend the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 17-October 19Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect