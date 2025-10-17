Vegas Favorite The Cupcakery Shutting Down After 20 Years as Costs Soar

The Cupcakery, a beloved Las Vegas bakery renowned for its red velvet cupcakes, will close its doors after more than two decades in business. Owner Pamela Jenkins confirmed that the shop will cease operations by Jan. 31, 2026, citing the relentless rise in costs that have made it impossible to continue.

Jenkins said the cost of high-grade cocoa powder imported from Belgium has nearly tripled in recent years, soaring from $150 to almost $400 per bag. Combined with rent hikes and tariffs, the bakery's expenses have surged between 50% and 70% across the board.

"All the things that have happened in the last five years, it's not been a comfortable spot for small business," Jenkins said. "Everything is up minimum 50% — in some cases, 60 to 70%," Jenkins said.

She noted that the financial strain began escalating with tariff increases several years ago. "My business almost went down about 40% when the tariffs popped up," Jenkins said.

Beyond ingredient and import costs, Jenkins said local rent increases have pushed many small businesses out of their spaces. "The expenses are just too high all the way around. Landlords always want to make more money, and this is going on all over Las Vegas. Small businesses are losing their spaces everywhere," Jenkins said.

Loyal customer Lyniesha Mignacca said The Cupcakery's red velvet cupcakes are irreplaceable in Las Vegas. "There is no one else in the city that can make her red velvet cupcake," Mignacca said.