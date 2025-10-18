ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: October 18

Oct. 18 has seen many significant rock-related events over the past decades. It’s the day Paul McCartney took his first step toward becoming a Beatle and when The Jimi Hendrix…

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival
Oct. 18 has seen many significant rock-related events over the past decades. It's the day Paul McCartney took his first step toward becoming a Beatle and when The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their first show. Keep reading to find out what else happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest names in rock had major career highlights on Oct. 18:

  • 1957: Paul McCartney made his live debut with John Lennon's band, The Quarrymen, which evolved into The Beatles in 1960. This was the first time McCartney and Lennon played music together.
  • 1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their first major gig at the Paris Olympia Theatre, supporting the French star Johnny Hallyday. The trio's official debut was a few days earlier at the Novelty cinema in Evreux, France.

Cultural Milestones

Notable cultural events that took place in the rock world on this day included:

  • 1926: Chuck Berry was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Berry was a foundational figure in rock 'n' roll, creating a blueprint for future rock artists through songs such as "Maybellene," "Roll Over Beethoven," and "Johnny B. Goode."
  • 1989: Guns N' Roses opened for The Rolling Stones during the first of four concerts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Besides the historic significance of the two giants sharing the same stage, the show is also memorable because Axl Rose threatened to break up the band if the other members didn't stop using drugs and alcohol.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 18 also marks the anniversary of several unforgettable albums, such as:

  • 1974: The Rolling Stones released their 12th studio album, It's Only Rock 'n Roll. It was the last to feature guitarist Mick Taylor before Ronnie Wood replaced him.
  • 1985: The Cult released Love, their second studio album. It reached the top five in the U.K. and propelled the band to mainstream success with hit singles such as "She Sells Sanctuary" and "Rain."
  • 1988: The supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, consisting of Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty, released their debut album, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1. It was a major commercial success, reaching triple-Platinum status in the United States.

Oct. 18 is a day to remember for rock fans, with legends such as The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney having something to celebrate. Come back again to discover more exciting events in rock history.

