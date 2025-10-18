This Day in Sports History: October 18

Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Thurmond was among the NBA's greatest centers, known for his exceptional rebounding, defense, and scoring ability. He had seven All-Star selections and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985. Jackson was a powerful slugger with 563 career home runs, a 14-time All-Star, a 1973 MVP winner, and a five-time World Series champion. Brady is considered the greatest player of all time due to his record-setting seven Super Bowl victories, numerous MVP awards, and consistent career-long excellence.