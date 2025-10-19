This Day in Rock History: October 19
Oct. 19 has seen many major album releases over the years, including works by Rush, Simon & Garfunkel, Prince, and Pearl Jam. It's also the anniversary of Noel Gallagher's first Oasis concert. Keep reading to learn more about these and other significant events that happened on this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day commemorates the important achievements of legendary rock bands and solo artists, including:
- 1968: An 18-year-old Peter Frampton was a guest guitarist at a Small Faces concert in London. This was a pivotal moment in his career, as it led to his friendship with frontman Steve Marriott and their future collaboration in the band Humble Pie.
- 1974: Bachman-Turner Overdrive's album Not Fragile reached the top of the U.S. album chart. Featuring their most famous song, "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," and the hugely popular hit "Roll On Down the Highway," it was the band's most popular and commercially successful album.
- 1991: Oasis played their first show with Noel Gallagher at The Boardwalk in Manchester, England. His brother Liam was already in the band, and Noel agreed to join the group on the condition that he would be their main songwriter and leader.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Several landmark albums were released on Oct. 19:
- 1964: Simon & Garfunkel released their debut studio album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., via Columbia Records. It initially flopped, leading to Paul Simon going to England to pursue a solo career and Art Garfunkel returning to his studies. However, in 1965, the original producer decided to remix the song "The Sound of Silence," adding electric guitar, drums, and bass, and the rereleased version became a massive hit, prompting the duo to reunite and record their second album.
- 1979: Prince released his self-titled second album through Warner Bros. Records, a work entirely written, arranged, produced, and performed by the artist himself.
- 1993: Rush released their 15th studio album, Counterparts, worldwide, the day after it dropped it in the U.K. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Gold certification in the United States, supported by its two hit singles, "Stick It Out" and "Nobody's Hero."
- 1993: Pearl Jam's second studio album, Vs., dropped. It sold almost a million copies in the first five days and stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for five consecutive weeks.
From meaningful debuts to successful album releases, Oct. 19 was a busy day for many rock legends and their fans. Tune in again to discover more exciting happenings in rock history.