This Day in Sports History: October 19
Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 19 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Oct. 19 include:
- 1932: Jimmie Foxx won the American League MVP, and Chuck Klein won the National League MVP.
- 1941: Anna Lee Wiley became the first female jockey in North America.
- 1957: The Montreal Canadiens Maurice "Rocket" Richard became the first NHL player to score 500 career goals.
- 1958: Mike Hawthorn won the World Drivers' Championship.
- 1964: Sprinter Edith McGuire ran an Olympic record time of 23.05 seconds and won the women's 200-meter race.
- 1966: Bobby Orr made his regular-season NHL debut for the Boston Bruins.
- 1968: Swimmer Michael Wenden swam a world record time of 52.2 seconds and won the men's 100-meter freestyle gold medal.
- 1969: Jackie Stewart won his first F1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1974: Evonne Goolagong won her first WTA Tour Tennis Championship.
- 1975: Browns kicker Don Cockroft kicked a club record by scoring five field goals in a game.
- 1983: The Philadelphia Flyers began a 13-game winning streak.
- 1991: The longest NCAA football game took place, where Rhode Island beat Maine 58-55 in six overtimes. The game took three hours and 52 minutes.
- 1999: The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets four games to two and won the National League Pennant.
- 2005: The Houston Astros beat the St. Louis Cardinals four games to two and won the National League Pennant.
- 2007: Patrick Kane scored his first NHL goal against the Colorado Avalanche.
- 2013: The Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers four games to two and won the American League Pennant.
- 2022: Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola faced his brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, in the first MLB playoff, sibling pitcher-batter faceoff. Austin went 1-for-2 in the game.
- 2024: The Yankees beat the Guardians four games to one and won the American League Pennant. Juan Soto hit a three-run home run in the 10th. It was also the Yankees first World Series appearance since 2009.
Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 19 were Maurice "Rocket" Richard, Don Cockroft, and Sandy Alomar.
Richard was known for his electrifying play, winning eight Stanley Cups. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and remains one of the greatest players in NHL history. Cockroft played his entire 13-season career for the Cleveland Browns and was one of the last NFL players to hold both punting and placekicking duties for his team simultaneously. Alomar was a six-time All-Star, won two AL pennants, was inducted into the Indians Hall of Fame, and won AL Rookie of the Year.