F1 Arcade Opens Biggest U.S. Location in Las Vegas with 80 Racing Simulators

A high-octane new venue is set to launch this fall as F1 Arcade brings the full thrill of the racetrack to the Las Vegas Strip. Located within The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, the two-level, 21,000 square-foot facility is slated to open in 2025 as the largest U.S. location to date.

Inside, guests will find more than 80 full-motion simulators built in consultation with Formula 1, featuring authentic F1 steering wheels and realistic recreations of circuits such as Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. "These sims are built specifically for us in consultation with Formula 1. This is what a driver would feel when they are practicing without the G-force on," Norris says. "You will get up to speeds of over 200 miles an hour. You will feel their full motion. If you go off the actual track, you will vibrate. You can even flip the car, and you will feel that."

The venue is designed for both seasoned racers and newcomers. With adjustable difficulty levels, participants can race against AI or friends, and reaction-based games provide competitive activity for guests who do not drive. The site will also serve as a hub for F1 race watch parties — starting with events tied to the Austin Grand Prix — offering unlimited sim racing and a live communal experience during race weekends.

Food and beverage offerings are elevated with signature cocktails crafted by award-winning mixologist Lauren "LP" O'Brien, and a menu featuring burgers, flatbreads, and globally inspired dishes served indoors and on a terrace overlooking the Strip. The venue's appeal has already drawn professional racers such as Lando Norris — who is also an investor — and Valtteri Bottas, along with celebrities like Brad Pitt. "The fact that we are a venue for F1 all year round, we're seeing the growth of the audience, and we love that," Norris says. "This is where people who are either big fans or just getting into it can be part of a tribe."