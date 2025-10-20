ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Lets People Pay Off Parking Tickets With Toys in Holiday Program

Jennifer Eggleston
Close-up of parking ticket on car's windshield
Getty Royalty Free

The city of Las Vegas is once again encouraging residents to spread holiday cheer while taking care of outstanding parking fines through its annual toy donation program. The initiative allows drivers to pay parking citations with new, unwrapped toys or games instead of cash payments.

“Those who have a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between Sept. 15 and Nov. 14 may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped toys or games of equal or greater value compared to their fine to the Parking Services Offices at 350 S. City Parkway within 30 days of their citation date,” the release said, adding that a purchase receipt is required.

The initiative will last until Nov. 14 and aims to assist families in need with toys, while also providing families with a way to connect with the community during the holidays. All toys collected will go toward local families who receive services through Nevada Behavioral Health to try to make the holidays a happier time for children of all ages.

Eligible donations include toys suitable for children aged six months to 18 years, along with gift cards and stocking stuffers. The city emphasizes that all items must be new and unwrapped to qualify as payment.

Residents may also choose to participate through online purchases by having toys shipped directly to the Parking Services Offices. Participants should include their parking citation number with the donation, and proof of purchase is needed for each donation. 

This program merges civic engagement and charitable giving, giving Las Vegas drivers a fun way to engage in civic responsibility in their community while taking the opportunity to pay a parking citation.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
