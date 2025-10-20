Nevada Gives Green Light to Statewide Cocktail Delivery, Looking to Improve Safety and Help Local Business

Nevada's new law allowing cocktail delivery statewide took effect at the beginning of October, but local governments are still determining how to implement it. Assembly Bill 375 (AB 375) permits qualified bars and restaurants to sell and deliver sealed cocktails, giving each municipality the authority to set its own rules regarding delivery personnel, packaging, volume limits, and permitted drink types.

Jurisdictions including North Las Vegas, Henderson, Clark County, and Las Vegas are currently reviewing how to incorporate the new law into their local liquor codes. Henderson officials have not yet scheduled meetings to address it, while Clark County is expected to discuss the matter on Oct. 21. North Las Vegas and Las Vegas have also not set dates for consideration.

The measure includes a 50-cent surcharge on cocktails, which would generate an estimated $11 million a year to support DUI prevention, law enforcement training, and treatment. Supporters say that allowing cocktail delivery will enhance public safety by reducing impaired driving and providing a consistent source of funding for public safety projects.

Restaurant owners, including those at Firefly Tapas Kitchen and Bar, say they are ready to begin offering cocktail delivery to help offset slower sales during recent declines in tourism. Many see the program as essential financial relief, with data from other states suggesting potential for increased revenue once delivery begins.

“If they don't want pitchers of margaritas delivered, if they want food requirements and appetizers to every drink,” Peter Saba with the Nevada Restaurant Association said, describing some of the restrictions municipalities might impose.

“I think when you're eating tapas, you want sangria, and you can't really make that at home, not the way that we do at least,” John Simmons, chef and co-owner of Firefly Tapas Kitchen and Bar, said. “Not only would people order a little sangria with their tapas, but they're probably more likely to order the tapas in the first place if they can have it with the sangria,” he said.