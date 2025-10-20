Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Vampire Weekend

ContestsEvents
Think you’ve got what it takes to Pick Pauly’s Pockets? Well, it’s time to find out! X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with a shot to see Vampire Weekend live in Las Vegas!

Every weekday from 5 PM to 6 PM, tune in to Pauly and listen for the daily keyword. When you hear it, head straight back here and enter that keyword along with your info for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see Vampire Weekend!

It’s that simple — listen, enter, and you could be rocking out to hits like “A-Punk,” “Harmony Hall,” and “Step” with one of the coolest indie bands around.

🔥 How to Play:

  1. Tune in to Pauly every weekday from 5 PM – 6 PM on X 107.5.
  2. Listen for the Pick Pauly’s Pockets keyword.
  3. Once you catch it, enter the keyword, and hit SUBMIT.
  4. Sit back, cross your fingers, and get ready to possibly snag those tickets!

Don’t miss your chance to see Vampire Weekend live — courtesy of X 107.5 Xtreme Radio.

Because when you roll with Pauly, you never know what kind of epic loot you’ll find in his pockets. 🕶️🎶

