Shinedown Breaks Record With 23rd No. 1 Song on Active Rock Charts

With "Killing Fields" soaring to No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Shinedown smashed the record for most chart-topping hits, according to Dailyfly. It was their 23rd chart-topping single. The band's raw power and skill keep pushing them higher.

Their third No. 1 hit of 2025 adds to an already packed trophy case. No other act comes close to matching their run of No. 1s, Top 5s, and Top 10s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart.

"Three, Six, Five" struck No. 1 first, crushing alternative radio. This song did more than just win over rock fans. The track blasted into the Top 20 on Top 40 radio, and it was the lone rock anthem among pop hits. It also cracked the top 10 on Hot Adult Contemporary and Adult Contemporary charts and hit No. 16 at active rock radio.

Then, "Dance, Kid, Dance" shot up the active rock charts. Now, "Killing Fields" sits at the peak, marking yet another win for the unstoppable group. On Facebook, Shinedown wrote, "This year's been one for the books."

These wins show how the band's sound cuts across music styles. Their songs now blast from speakers on five different radio types, from gritty rock stations to slick pop channels. Few groups can grab fans across so many styles, but Shinedown makes it look simple.

In 2025, the band keeps getting better. Its next tour starts on Nov. 20 in Bensalem, PA, and ends on Dec. 16 in Washington, D.C. You can visit Shinedown's website to buy tickets and listen to "Killing Fields" and other hits. 

