My Morning Jacket Rocks Metallica Covers During Concert

At the Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 17, My Morning Jacket (MMJ) stunned fans with their first live take on Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls." Guest bassist Karina Rykman joined the band during their three-show stint. She said that covering Metallica in her hometown was a dream come true.

My Morning Jacket mixed the metal classic into their song, "Cobra." After the show, Rykman wrote on Facebook, "What can I say? Childhood dream come true covering Metallica with My Morning Jacket in my hometown? Yeah, that and about a million other words I'll get to soon. Thank you, thank you MMJ. You're just the best and I'm honored."

Starting with "At Dawn," the band ripped through 24 songs. Others included “Circuital,” “Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 1,” “Golden,” and “Least Expected.” In a bold twist, they tackled The Velvet Underground's "I'll Be Your Mirror," weaving it into their own song, "I'm Amazed." Fresh tracks from their latest records, is and The Waterfall II, filled the night. "Lemme Know" sparked the crowd. "River Road" flowed into "Out in the Open." The main set closed with a wild take on "Dancefloors."

These shows broke a two-year NYC silence. Opening night paid tribute to their album, Z, turning 20. Fans got a rare treat with "The Devil's Peanut Butter," a hidden track from 2005 played live.

This wasn't their first brush with Metallica's music. In 2021, they put their spin on "Nothing Else Matters" for The Metallica Blacklist compilation.