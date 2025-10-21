Shinedown Drops Tour Video as ‘Three Six Five’ Climbs Multiple Radio Charts

ContestsEvents
Dan Teodorescu
A fresh music video for Shinedown's "Three Six Five" was released on Oct. 17. The clip includes shots from sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum, giving fans a taste of the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour's electric atmosphere.

The song's success spans across multiple radio formats. It claimed the top spot on alternative stations, broke into Top 40's upper ranks at number 20, and secured strong positions across Hot AC and AC charts. Active rock stations pushed it to number 16, as reported by The Music Universe.

"This year's been one for the books and playing 'Three Six Five' live with thousands of you has been unforgettable," said the band on social media in a statement about the new video. "Relive it with this brand new video, packed with highlights from the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour."

The group played at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 10. After Carrie Underwood's introduction, they performed "A Symptom of Being Human" and "Three Six Five." They then surprised fans with a new track, "Searchlight."

"Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it, a song can come out of thin air. That is something that we don't take for granted. It's essentially what happened with this next song: we didn't find it, it found us," Smith told the Opry crowd, according to The Music Universe.

They released three singles in 2025: "Three Six Five," "Dance, Kid, Dance," and "Killing Fields." Their 2022 release, "Planet Zero" still draws fans, while Smith hinted at new material during their final arena show: "Shinedown Number 8 is On The Way."

The upcoming schedule includes Chicago's Allstate Arena, Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, and D.C.'s Capital One Arena through mid-December. Fans can get info and tickets on the band's official website.

