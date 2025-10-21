ContestsEvents
Thanksgiving Flights: Stop Waiting, Just Buy Already

Buy your Thanksgiving flight now. Pack snacks. Pretend Aunt Karen’s stuffing isn’t horrifying. And survive the family circus like a champ.

Traffic At Airport At Sunset. Front View Of Taxiing Airplane While Other Taking Off From The Runway.

Stock Photo

Alright, people. If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, the time to act is now. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Now.

Google says the sweet spot for cheap flights is 35 days before your trip. Guess what?

Thanksgiving is 37 days away.

You’re basically in the money zone. Don’t overthink it. Click. Buy. Celebrate later.

Sure, if you’re a “thrill-seeking procrastinator,” you can still score okay deals up to 24 days before takeoff. But why risk it? Your wallet will thank you, and your stress levels will too.

And before you breathe easy, yes, Christmas is coming. The best time to grab those flights? 51 days out—November 4th. But let’s be real, most of us aren’t flying on Christmas Day, so mark November 1st as your “panic buy” date.

Extra tips: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays are 13% cheaper than weekends. Flying Friday or Sunday? Sure, if you like paying extra for chaos. Booking day? Almost doesn’t matter. Like… 1% difference. Don’t sweat it.

So here’s the deal: buy your Thanksgiving flight now. Pack snacks. Pretend Aunt Karen’s stuffing isn’t horrifying. And survive the family circus like a champ.

FlightsThanksgivingtravel
