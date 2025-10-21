ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: October 21

This day in rock history marks the release of a few memorable albums and commemorates legendary drummer Keith Moon’s last show with The Who. Here are more major rock-related events…

This day in rock history marks the release of a few memorable albums and commemorates legendary drummer Keith Moon's last show with The Who. Here are more major rock-related events that happened on Oct. 21 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Besides Keith Moon's swansong, Oct. 21 marked a major milestone in the career of rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry:

  • 1972: Chuck Berry's hit song "My Ding-a-Ling" reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two weeks. The single was a live recording of Berry performing the song during a concert in Coventry, England, and was his only U.S. and U.K. No. 1 hit.
  • 1976: Drummer Keith Moon played his final official concert with The Who at the Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto.
  • 2006: Evanescence topped the Billboard 200 album chart with The Open Door. It was also a milestone for Billboard, as it marked the 700th album to reach the top spot since the magazine started publishing its weekly chart in 1967.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 21 is also the anniversary of some important album releases, including:

  • 1970: Bob Dylan released his eleventh studio album, New Morning, via Columbia Records, just four months after his previous album, Self Portrait. The new album reached the top spot on the U.K. charts.
  • 1977: Cleveland International Records and its parent company, Epic Records, released Meatloaf's debut album, Bat Out of Hell. It wasn't initially a hit, as both record executives and the general public needed some time to digest its over-the-top operatic style, but it grew in popularity and is now one of the best-selling albums of all time, with an estimated 40 million copies sold.

Chuck Berry's only No. 1 hit and Billboard's 700th chart topper were among the most notable events that happened in the rock music world throughout the years on Oct. 21. Legendary drummer Keith Moon also played his final official concert with The Who at the Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, on this date.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
