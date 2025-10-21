This Day in Sports History: October 21

Notable sports events in October include the MLB playoffs, NBA and NHL preseason games, college football, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, track meets, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 21 has witnessed many momentous moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Fisk's 24-season career as a catcher set longevity records for the position, earning him induction into the Hall of Fame. Reed had a legendary career as a New York Knicks center, leading them to two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. Bironas set franchise records for game-winning kicks and total points, and for an NFL single-game record of eight field goals.