Alanis Morissette Kicks Off First Vegas Residency as Lionel Richie Makes Strip Comeback

This past week was the start of Alanis Morissette’s well received first residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace celebrating another milestone in her distinguished career. The two day performance…

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 28: Alanis Morissette performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 28, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
This past week was the start of Alanis Morissette's well received first residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace celebrating another milestone in her distinguished career. The two day performance Friday and Saturday is said to provide fans with an experience that calls upon Morissette's music, but incorporates elements of comedy, dance, and visual art. Additional performances are scheduled through early November, promising a theatrical and emotionally charged presentation unlike any previous tour.

Las Vegas continues to reinforce its status as the world's premier entertainment destination, with major venues across the Strip delivering standout performances throughout the weekend. At the MGM Grand Garden, Carissa Hendricks, better known as her alter ego, Lucy Darling, will perform with musician and comedian, Sarah Hester Ross. Together, the duo will create a unique underground-style show combining witty humor, music, and interactive magic to provide listeners with something different from traditional Vegas shows.

Meanwhile, music legend Lionel Richie resumes his acclaimed King of Hearts residency at Wynn's Encore Theater, performing Friday and Saturday with additional dates on Oct. 24 and 25. Known for his dynamic stage presence and catalog of timeless hits, Richie's return continues to draw sold-out crowds and glowing reviews.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal highlights the unique entertainment scene in Las Vegas through its NEON section calendar, a free, all-inclusive source highlighting thousands of live shows and experiences happening across the valley. From concerts to comedy clubs, magic shows and immersive art exhibits, Las Vegas is a city that never runs out of shows – with exciting shows occurring 24 hours a day bursting with sound, color, and creativity. 

Collectively, these productions illustrate contemporary Las Vegas: a city that honors its legendary artists, while constantly rethinking the live entertainment experience.

