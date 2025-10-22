Axl Rose’s Fiery Outburst at Buenos Aires Show Amid Technical Glitch

Axl Rose struck the drums and flung his mic in frustration at a Buenos Aires concert, after his stage monitor failed. The incident happened at Estadio Huracán on October 18.

Sources told TMZ that during "Welcome to the Jungle," Rose couldn't hear anything but drums. The tech team fixed the sound by the third track, and the show went on without more issues.

Spectators filmed Rose as he stormed to the drum kit, kicked it, and hurled his microphone at Isaac Carpenter's setup. After shedding his leather jacket and briefly stepping away, Rose returned to tell fans, "So, I'll just try and wing this."

The incident marks a shift from recent years. Since 2016's reunion, the band has run a tight ship, with shows starting when planned, and drama staying backstage.

Carpenter stepped in during early 2025, replacing Frank Ferrer's 19-year stint behind the kit. On his exit, Ferrer shared his gratitude on Instagram, writing,: "I will have immense gratitude and love always for Axl and the band while at the same time, disappointment that this chapter came to an end."

This show was part of a bigger Latin American run that started this month. Next up is Florianópolis, Brazil, on October 21. The band will hit São Paulo, Curitiba, Cuiabá, and Brasília after that.