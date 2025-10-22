Judas Priest Make $100,000 Donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department

ContestsEvents
Those who are truly heavy metal behemoths also have heavy metal hearts. In that spirit, on Tuesday, October 21, Rob Halford and the members of Judas Priest announced that they’ve…

Rob Halford and the members of Judas Priest have donated $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department ahead of their L.A. show.
Those who are truly heavy metal behemoths also have heavy metal hearts. In that spirit, on Tuesday, October 21, Rob Halford and the members of Judas Priest announced that they've donated $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department ahead of their show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 19.

"This was a contribution from the band to help the people who suffered damage due to the recent fires," a press release notes, along with a photo of the members of Judas Priest presenting them with the check.

Judas Priest Releases 'War Pigs' Featuring the Late Ozzy Osbourne

The news comes after Judas Priest released a special version of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" featuring the late Ozzy Osbourne, which was also for charity. All of the profits from that release went to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s.

"This emotionally charged release unites the titans of British heavy metal one last time in a project born from friendship, mutual respect and a shared mission to fight Parkinson’s disease - a cause close to the hearts of both bands," a press release stated about the charity single. "Initially conceived as a tribute video for Ozzy and Black Sabbath after Judas Priest were unable to join them at the Aston Villa show due to prior commitments with The Scorpions’ 60th Anniversary show in Hannover the project quickly grew in purpose and power."

The release added, "When Judas Priest suggested turning the tribute into a full-blown charity single, the idea struck a chord with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. With Glenn Tipton contributing guitars despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s and Rob Halford and Ozzy Osbourne trading alternate vocal lines, the result is a raw, soaring, and poignant version of the iconic 'War Pigs.'"

Judas Priest bass player Ian Hill also recently announced that the band has plans to work on a new album soon. "Yeah, there’s plans to go back into the studio in the new year," he told Audio Ink Radio in an October 2025 interview. "So, when it’ll be released, I don’t know. It’s a long process. I’m in no rush either, you know. So, it’ll be a while. The recording is going to happen, looks like, next year."

Judas Priest
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
