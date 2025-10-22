Las Vegas Brightline West Rail Station Work Kicks Off, Affecting Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Photo: Brightline Media Room

The construction of the Brightline West high-speed rail station, along Las Vegas Boulevard, is a key milestone in Las Vegas' growing transit network. The project involves removing the existing median and installing a box culvert, then relocating a sewer line to support future station and roadway work.

As part of the broader Brightline West development in the southern valley, the work aims to enhance local infrastructure and prepare for the arrival of the nation's first true high-speed rail system connecting Las Vegas to Southern California.

Starting Oct. 23, construction activities will begin impacting traffic along Las Vegas Boulevard. Initial overnight work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., focusing on removing the center median. During this period, all travel lanes will remain open, but drivers are urged to proceed with caution through the construction zone.

Beginning Oct. 27 and continuing for approximately three weeks, sewer line improvements will further affect traffic flow. Southbound lanes will be reduced from three to two, and motorists should expect slower travel times and minor delays.

These improvements represent the first phase of a significant infrastructure effort supporting the new Brightline West station, which is expected to improve connectivity, reduce roadway congestion, and strengthen the region's transportation future.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
