Nevada Sets Aside $183M to Build More Affordable Housing

In response to the growing demand for affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley, Nevada has committed $183 million in state housing funds by 2025. The funds may be used for upcoming developments such as Decatur Commons Family Apartments, in an effort statewide to develop housing options for low- and moderate-income residents.

The program is a direct result of Gov. Joe Lombardo's housing bill, AB 540, which was signed into law in June 2025. The measure allocates $133 million for the development of attainable homes and an additional $50 million in infrastructure bonds. The law aims to reduce overall housing costs, assist in land acquisition, and expand homebuyer assistance programs.

Funding will be available to both nonprofit and for-profit developers, with resources directed toward residents earning below 30% of the area median income, as well as essential workers—teachers, law enforcement officers, and nurses—earning up to 150% of that median. The state expects additional funding opportunities to be released in spring 2026.

Nevada HAND, the state's largest affordable housing developer, is expected to play a key role in deploying these funds. “Having a safe, decent place to live that you can afford is very important," Nevada HAND president & CEO Audra Hamernik said per KTNV.

“We have about 1,700 units in the pipeline right now. We have several that are shovel-ready, and we'll be applying for these funds," Hamernik said.

Residents and community advocates view the upcoming investments as a critical step in combating Southern Nevada's housing shortage. “I think it's very necessary. It's going to be much appreciated from the government if they're going to do that," Hawkins said.

With Nevada's population continuing to grow, the $183 million initiative represents a significant step toward easing the housing burden for working families and vulnerable populations across the state.

